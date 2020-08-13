Short Interest in Thales Group (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Increases By 72.2%

Thales Group (OTCMKTS:THLLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on THLLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Thales Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Thales Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

THLLY stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.58. 26,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,798. Thales Group has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $24.92.

