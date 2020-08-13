Short Interest in THERAPIX BIOSCI/S (NASDAQ:TRPX) Drops By 35.2%

THERAPIX BIOSCI/S (NASDAQ:TRPX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the December 31st total of 149,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

TRPX stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. THERAPIX BIOSCI/S has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $4.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in THERAPIX BIOSCI/S stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of THERAPIX BIOSCI/S (NASDAQ:TRPX) by 657.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,962 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.18% of THERAPIX BIOSCI/S worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THERAPIX BIOSCI/S Company Profile

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include THX-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, Obstructive Sleep Apnea, and pain; THX-130 for the treatment of Mild Cognitive Impairment and Traumatic Brain Injury; THX-150 for the treatment of infectious diseases; and THX-160 for the treatment of pain.

