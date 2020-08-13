Short Interest in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) Drops By 58.6%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 778,700 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the March 31st total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ TNXP opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.76. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

