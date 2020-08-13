Short Interest in TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) Grows By 442.3%

TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a growth of 442.3% from the March 31st total of 468,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TOPS opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. TOP SHIPS has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $242.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49.

Get TOP SHIPS alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group lowered TOP SHIPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

TOP SHIPS Company Profile

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2018, it had a fleet of two bareboat chartered-in 50,000 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,000 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; six 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Elegance, the M/T Eco Palm Desert, the M/T Eco California, and the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray; two 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills and the M/T Palm Springs; and a 157,000 dwt Suezmax vessel M/T Eco Bel Air.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TOP SHIPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOP SHIPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.