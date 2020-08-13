Short Interest in TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Decreases By 72.4%

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 72.4% from the February 27th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRYIY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 16,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,731. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.73. TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $15.69.

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 2.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

