Short Interest in Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) Decreases By 30.4%

Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the December 31st total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of TRVI stock opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trevi Therapeutics stock. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,940,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,499,436 shares during the period. Trevi Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.6% of NEA Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. NEA Management Company LLC owned 33.29% of Trevi Therapeutics worth $39,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trevi Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.

