Short Interest in Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) Drops By 45.2%

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the January 15th total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TRIL opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $726.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.07. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $9.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 144.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

