Short Interest in United Company RUSAL Plc (OTCMKTS:URSSF) Decreases By 99.7%

United Company RUSAL Plc (OTCMKTS:URSSF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the May 14th total of 458,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

United Company RUSAL stock remained flat at $$0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40. United Company RUSAL has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $0.52.

About United Company RUSAL

United Company RUSAL Plc produces and sells aluminum and related products. It operates through four segments: Aluminium, Alumina, Energy, and Mining and Metals. The company is involved in the mining and refining of bauxite and nepheline ore into alumina; the smelting of primary aluminum from alumina; and the fabrication of aluminum and aluminum alloys into semi-fabricated and finished products.

