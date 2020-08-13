Short Interest in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Increases By 25.6%

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 382,800 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the December 15th total of 304,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $49.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.29. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $61.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

