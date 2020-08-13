Short Interest in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Rises By 86.1%

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, a growth of 86.1% from the February 13th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 548,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $49.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $61.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

