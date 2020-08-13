Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Drops By 29.3%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,200 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the December 31st total of 912,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,236,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 250,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $749,370,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,971.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT opened at $96.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

