Short Interest in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Drops By 75.2%

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 75.2% from the March 31st total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 624,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF stock opened at $101.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.39. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.53 and a 12-month high of $109.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 79.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 33,664 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 521.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after buying an additional 82,340 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 10,298 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

