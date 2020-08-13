Short Interest in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Increases By 166.6%

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 839,700 shares, a growth of 166.6% from the April 15th total of 315,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,154,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.81. 16,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,315. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.34. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.89 and a 52 week high of $59.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

