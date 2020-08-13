Short Interest in Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) Decreases By 83.3%

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vericity stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Vericity at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vericity alerts:

NASDAQ VERY opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.11. Vericity has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $33.12.

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter. Vericity had a negative return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 15.65%.

Vericity Company Profile

Vericity, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Insurance and Agency segments. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. This segment distributes its life insurance products through independent producers, including direct distributors that market to consumers through call centers and regional and national independent producer groups.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vericity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.