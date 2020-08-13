Short Interest in Vystar Corp. (OTCMKTS:VYST) Drops By 99.9%

Vystar Corp. (OTCMKTS:VYST) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the May 14th total of 1,350,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,906,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS VYST traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.06. 14,544,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,622,643. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. Vystar has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

Vystar Company Profile

Vystar Corporation manufactures and sells Vytex natural rubber latex (NRL) products to the manufacturers of rubber and rubber end products in the United States. The company owns a technology to produce Vytex NRL, which reduces antigenic protein in natural rubber latex products to virtually undetectable levels in liquid NRL and finished latex products.

