Short Interest in Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Expands By 783.3%

Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 783.3% from the May 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a report on Monday, May 11th.

Warehouses De Pauw stock remained flat at $$33.10 during trading on Thursday. Warehouses De Pauw has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.92.

About Warehouses De Pauw

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to around 5 million m². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

