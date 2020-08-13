Short Interest in Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Increases By 88.2%

Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 88.2% from the January 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

WDPSF remained flat at $$33.10 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.92. Warehouses De Pauw has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $33.10.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

Warehouses De Pauw Company Profile

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to around 5 million m². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

