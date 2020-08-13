Short Interest in Websafety Inc (OTCMKTS:WBSI) Expands By 102.0%

Websafety Inc (OTCMKTS:WBSI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 102.0% from the January 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:WBSI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,801. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49. Websafety has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

WebSafety, Inc provides mobile device software solutions. The WebSafety software and apps allow parents to monitor their children's mobile device activities. These include mobile device, Apps downloaded, SMS messaging, Websites visited, device location throughout the day, geo fencing, posting to social networks, and curfew.

