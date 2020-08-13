Short Interest in WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Declines By 67.1%

WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the April 30th total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of WESFARMERS LTD/ADR stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $16.86. 9,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,805. WESFARMERS LTD/ADR has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $17.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78.

WESFARMERS LTD/ADR Company Profile

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail, coal mining and production, gas processing and distribution, industrial and safety product distribution, chemicals and fertilizers manufacturing, and investment businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates 809 Coles supermarkets; 899 liquor stores under the Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, and First Choice Liquor brands; 88 hotels; 711 convenience outlets; and an online supermarket.

