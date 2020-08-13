Short Interest in Western Capital Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:WCRS) Decreases By 50.0%

Western Capital Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:WCRS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS WCRS remained flat at $$3.71 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98. Western Capital Resources has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $4.85.

About Western Capital Resources

Western Capital Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail business in the United States. The company's Cellular Retail segment operates as a Cricket dealer selling cellular phones and accessories; and provides ancillary services, as well as accepts service payments from customers.

