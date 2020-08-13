Short Interest in Western Energy Services Corp (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Expands By 61.0%

Western Energy Services Corp (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 61.0% from the February 13th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.6 days.

WEEEF remained flat at $$0.18 during trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Western Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Western Energy Services alerts:

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. The business had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment includes drilling rig and related ancillary equipment services. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment services.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.