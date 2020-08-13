Short Interest in WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Grows By 1,067.5%

WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 366,600 shares, an increase of 1,067.5% from the June 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have commented on WCAGY shares. Nord/LB downgraded WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded WIRECARD AG/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HSBC downgraded WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded WIRECARD AG/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WCAGY stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 410,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,530. The stock has a market cap of $254.62 million, a P/E ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.06. WIRECARD AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $87.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.84.

About WIRECARD AG/ADR

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

