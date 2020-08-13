Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $22.75 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 2.2% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $22,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.10. 27,023,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,268,949. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $52.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

