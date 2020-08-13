Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 968,200 shares, a growth of 72.0% from the December 31st total of 562,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 880.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMAWF traded down $1.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.50. 18,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,240. Siemens has a 1-year low of $64.40 and a 1-year high of $140.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Siemens during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Siemens by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Siemens by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the period.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

