Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.79

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and traded as high as $10.96. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 489,440 shares trading hands.

SIA has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. CIBC lowered their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Laurentian raised Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.69.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.45, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.55.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$166.44 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living Inc will post 0.0899131 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,409.09%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.