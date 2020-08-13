Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Stock Position Lifted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,839,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776,626 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.46% of Silgan worth $124,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Silgan by 1,064.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Silgan by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 4,669.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Silgan during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Silgan during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $84,315.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,532 shares of company stock worth $1,175,316. Company insiders own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,275. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.34. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

