SmartCash Price Hits $0.0052 on Top Exchanges (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 38.5% higher against the dollar. SmartCash has a market cap of $7.40 million and $376,777.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including Braziliex, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,762.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.08 or 0.03647983 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.74 or 0.02531344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00487657 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.63 or 0.00787486 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010917 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.15 or 0.00732394 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00059267 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00016011 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinBene, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Braziliex, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

