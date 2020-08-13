SNS Financial Group LLC Purchases 658 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.9% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. St. Louis Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,440,000. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 124,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded up $2.26 on Thursday, hitting $171.16. 3,365,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,489,377. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

