Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a negative return on equity of 93.18%.

SONM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 126,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,959. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sonim Technologies has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $8.94.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Sonim Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

In other news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 696,378 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $912,255.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Wiley Wilkinson acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 315,000 shares of company stock valued at $236,250.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

