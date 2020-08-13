Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Short Interest Down 53.5% in February

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the February 13th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Source Capital by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Source Capital by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Source Capital by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Source Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Source Capital by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 20.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SOR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.15. The stock had a trading volume of 25,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,173. Source Capital has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

