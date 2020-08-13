St. Louis Trust Co Grows Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

St. Louis Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 573,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,468 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 11.7% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. St. Louis Trust Co owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $39,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916,236 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $239,532,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,992,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,730,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,320,000 after buying an additional 1,943,860 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,022,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,154,893. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.64.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

