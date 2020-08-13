St. Louis Trust Co Purchases 6,095 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

St. Louis Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.5% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 52,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 20,852 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.81. The company had a trading volume of 978,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,799. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $170.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.69.

