St. Louis Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

St. Louis Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 58.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the quarter. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 27,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $171.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,365,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489,377. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

