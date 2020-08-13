Stakenet 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.29 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00003609 BTC on major exchanges. Stakenet has a total market cap of $44.81 million and $2.29 million worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stakenet has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.26 or 0.00792862 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00012187 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00075801 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000047 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005698 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 108,757,385 coins and its circulating supply is 105,550,239 coins. The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet.

Buying and Selling Stakenet

Stakenet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

