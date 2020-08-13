State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 90.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,655 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.16% of Qiwi worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Qiwi during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Qiwi by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Qiwi in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Qiwi in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Qiwi by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qiwi alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Qiwi from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Qiwi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of Qiwi stock opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.33. Qiwi PLC has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The credit services provider reported $28.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $34.48 by ($6.36). Qiwi had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Qiwi PLC will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qiwi Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QIWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiwi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiwi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.