State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,667 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.06% of Waitr worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Waitr during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Waitr by 739.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 54,106 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Waitr by 48.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 21,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Waitr by 31.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTRH opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of $382.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -4.22. Waitr Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 122.36% and a negative net margin of 118.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waitr Holdings Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Waitr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Waitr from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Waitr in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

