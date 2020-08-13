State Street Corp Buys 114,793 Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,793 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.62% of Concrete Pumping worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBCP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 475,566 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter worth about $491,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,595,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,144,000 after purchasing an additional 65,888 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBCP opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $229.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $6.10.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $74.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.96 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 18.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Concrete Pumping news, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 42,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $161,213.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 957,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 6,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $25,106.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 891,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,513 shares of company stock worth $580,043 over the last three months. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Concrete Pumping in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Concrete Pumping currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.04.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

