State Street Corp Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET) by 417.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 268,687 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.49% of Xunlei worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNET. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,405 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Xunlei by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,879,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,603,000 after buying an additional 1,358,374 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Xunlei by 1,501.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 22,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 23.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xunlei from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ XNET opened at $3.82 on Thursday. Xunlei Ltd has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $260.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 million for the quarter.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.