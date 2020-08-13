State Street Corp Increases Position in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) by 205.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.05% of Fastly worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in Fastly by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 22,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastly by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Fastly by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 36.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $7,300,639.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 571,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,211,798.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $422,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 717,119 shares of company stock worth $56,646,509 over the last three months. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fastly from $30.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fastly from $32.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastly from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $74.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.29 and a beta of 1.12. Fastly Inc has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $117.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.40.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Research analysts anticipate that Fastly Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

