Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stake Boosted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,141,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,064 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.49% of Steel Dynamics worth $81,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,744,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,228,000 after acquiring an additional 219,613 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 73.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,121,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,512,000 after buying an additional 3,022,639 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,662 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,552,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,530,000 after purchasing an additional 43,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STLD shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Shares of STLD stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.69. 49,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,854. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average is $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.