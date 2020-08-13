Stephen H. Kay Sells 10,000 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $1,488,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,265,448.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $146.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of -127.31 and a beta of 1.91. Roku Inc has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $176.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.28.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 22.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Roku from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Roku by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Roku by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Roku by 33.9% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 17.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roku by 6.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.