Steve Wadey Sells 149,762 Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) insider Steve Wadey sold 149,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01), for a total transaction of £459,769.34 ($601,084.25).

Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

On Monday, June 22nd, Steve Wadey sold 18,475 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 315 ($4.12), for a total transaction of £58,196.25 ($76,083.47).

QQ stock traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 307 ($4.01). 4,426,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 304.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 319.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51. QinetiQ Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 394.40 ($5.16).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 350 ($4.58) to GBX 340 ($4.45) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 295 ($3.86) to GBX 303 ($3.96) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 360 ($4.71) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 330.83 ($4.33).

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.