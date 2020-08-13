Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786,736 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,700 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group makes up approximately 4.6% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned 0.18% of Citizens Financial Group worth $19,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 251.3% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 146.7% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 34.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

CFG stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,258,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,986,099. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

