Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.16

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and traded as low as $5.02. Stingray Group shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 111,710 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RAY.A shares. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Stingray Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $265.02 million and a PE ratio of 27.94.

About Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A)

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

