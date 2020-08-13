Stipend (SPD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $361.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 503.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. Stipend has a market capitalization of $311,338.80 and approximately $361.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Stipend has traded 968.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00053432 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.23 or 0.00792993 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $206.67 or 0.01757915 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,701.50 or 0.99533802 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00011770 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00144267 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007020 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00075799 BTC.

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stipend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

