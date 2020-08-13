Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Royal Bank of Canada Call Options (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 5,711 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 390% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,165 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,221,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,712,000 after buying an additional 1,589,395 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,171,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,518,000 after buying an additional 1,494,576 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,847,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,076,000 after buying an additional 1,364,315 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,381,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,833,000 after buying an additional 1,301,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth $70,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $74.06. 18,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,342. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 15.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.7839 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RY. CIBC began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $86.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.10.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

