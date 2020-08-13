Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,971 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 380% compared to the typical daily volume of 827 call options.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 850,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,085,356.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Fossil Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,608 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Fossil Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,130 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Fossil Group by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,383 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Fossil Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,534 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOSL traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 148,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,268. Fossil Group has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $244.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $1.48. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 5.87%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fossil Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

