Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) will announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Store Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.32. Store Capital posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Store Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Store Capital.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.28). Store Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on STOR shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Store Capital from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Store Capital from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Store Capital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Store Capital in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Store Capital from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Store Capital by 660.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 8,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Store Capital by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Store Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Store Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STOR opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Store Capital has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $40.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.35%.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

