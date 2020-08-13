Streamr (DATA) Price Hits $0.0771

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 33.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, Streamr has traded up 48.2% against the US dollar. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0771 or 0.00000655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $52.72 million and approximately $8.30 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streamr Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a token. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,943,835 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com.

Streamr Token Trading

Streamr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

