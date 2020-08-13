Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €64.10 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been given a €64.10 ($75.41) target price by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAX. Morgan Stanley set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €70.51 ($82.95).

SAX stock opened at €64.35 ($75.71) on Thursday. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a 1-year high of €78.65 ($92.53). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €59.64 and a 200-day moving average price of €61.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.06.

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

